The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

The film ‘One Battle After Another’ balances intensity with humor

The Channels Art Pages | STAFF SUGGESTION
Ava Nicholas, Staff Writer
October 26, 2025
Courtesy of Ghoulardi Film Company, Warner Bros. Pictures and Domain Entertainment.

Paul Thomas Anderson once again captivated me with his newest film, “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn

With his remarkable cinematography and a script that balances intensity with humor, I found myself completely absorbed. By the conclusion of the three-hour experience I somehow craved even more.

If one has any concerns regarding the present political climate, “One Battle After Another” is going to connect with anyone on a deeper level and effectively support those reservations. 

Blink and you might miss some of Anderson’s criticism of corruption in the government and military. In a scenario where the military issues a command, an individual pretends to be a protester hurling a Molotov cocktail, which grants police the authority to open fire on the crowd. In a similar vein, the term “Christmas Adventurers” serves as a nod to “Christian Nationalists.” 

Anderson’s critiques are so genuine that it’s almost frightening how often you might find yourself connecting them to recent real-world events. The opening sequence features the revolutionaries breaking families out of detention camps, directly addressing an issue that has been present in the United States for years. 

This detention camp scene is where Penn’s character, Colonel Lockjaw, is first introduced. Penn gives such a chilling, uncomfortable performance that was disgustingly realistic. 

I can promise with full confidence that you will spend the entire movie plotting his downfall. He so effectively plagues the narrative that every time I was convinced that he’d been completely defeated he miraculously returned to a condition that was even more appalling than it had been before. 

Lockjaw is by far the most formidable antagonist I’ve seen on the big screen this year. Driven by pure jealousy, hatred and insecurity, he has one goal in mind: joining a white nationalist group. 

I also found myself rooting for DiCaprio’s character, an ex-revolutionary going by Bob Ferguson, who has become more in tune with smoking weed rather than keeping up with important current events. 

His relationship with Willa Ferguson, played by Chase Infiniti, is a heart-touching addition to the serious nature of the film. 

I was struggling to decide which sequence of the film was my favorite, until the finale, which had a slow but captivating car chase sequence. The scene has now been dubbed “the River of Hills” by the cast. 

I intensely watched DiCaprio, Penn and Infiniti drive for miles, hill over hill, in the isolated California desert, accompanied by a perfectly fitting track by Jonny Greenwood that only heightened my emotions. 

The viewing experience is reminiscent of being on a genuine roller coaster, but unlike most rides that are deemed safe the viewer is uncertain whether this one will conclude in gory death or a glorious victory for DiCaprio and Infiniti. 

If you are familiar with Anderson’s past films, then “One Battle After Another” will not disappoint your expectations and for first-timers, it’s the perfect introduction. 

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Graphic Design Club members Olivia Sudry and Kealanai Crawford create magnet buttons for attendees Oct. 18 at the Community Arts Workshop in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Off Register print fair went from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Off Register hosts art fair with activities for attendees
Isabel Watson and Nik Valinsky in the Theatre Group of City College's production of "Arms and the Man" by George Bernard Shaw, directed by Jonathan Fox. It will be shown Oct. 8 through Oct. 25 at City College's Garvin Theatre. Courtesy of Ben Crop
REVIEW: 'Arms and the Man' is an excellent romantic comedy
Charles Wylie, curator of photographs at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, speaks about Notre Dame Entryway, CA. 1860s on Oct. 4 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in Santa Barbara, Calif. The albumen print is by Louis-Auguste Bisson and Auguste-Rosalie Bisson.
Santa Barbara Museum of Art welcomes two new exhibitions
City College's Monday Madness band will next perform 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at SoHo Restaurant and Music Club. Director Andrew Martinez’s job is to be a stable guide for the band as he keeps the tempo, reminds the band of future parts and communicates with artists through eye contact and his hand signals.
Monday Madness Band shakes up SoHo on Monday performance
Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records.
Bring Me The Horizon’s genre-bending “Amo” is an underrated gem
Principal trombone Dillion Macintyre, and harpist Jacqueline Marshal, perform Sept. 18 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo played two songs prior to the upcoming season announcements.
Santa Barbara Symphony hosts Season Preview Kick-off Celebration
More in Arts & Entertainment
Performers Michael Andrews and Laksmini Wiyantini, of the Boxtales Theatre Company, engage in a moment of song and interpretive dance during their performance Sept. 11 at the Plaza Del Mar Band Shell in Santa Barbara, Calif. “I feel like we made some magic here, right here in our community and maybe brought some of the potential out of this space,” Andrews said.
New Plaza Del Mar band shell hosts local artists in Sunset Sessions
Artist Julian Kreimer speaks to a guest about his work "Paper Pulp 2" Sept. 11 at City College's Atkinson Gallery in Santa Barbara, Calif. The piece was inspired by Mina Takahashi, a master papermaker.
Julian Kreimer displays Julian/Julián at SBCC's Atkinson Gallery
Courtesy image of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. and Paramount Pictures Corporation.
Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' shows me the true value of love
The Flaming Lips perform for bustling crowd Sept. 5 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, Calif. The high production stage design included various forms of lighting.
REVIEW: Modest Mouse and Flaming Lips take on Santa Barbara Bowl
Sylvia Stewart plays "Still" and "So Tonight I Might See" on her record players on May 15 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Stewart has two record players for double the Mazzy.
Finding light: How Mazzy Star became my sanctuary, anchor and lifeline
Veranda Nights playing their last show all together on April 12 in Isla Vista, Calif. This was their last performance as a whole band, as Geert Timmerman, the trumpeter, was leaving Isla Vista to go back home to the Netherlands.
Local band "Veranda Nights” put a twist on the Isla Vista music scene