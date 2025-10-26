The film ‘One Battle After Another’ balances intensity with humor

Paul Thomas Anderson once again captivated me with his newest film, “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn.

With his remarkable cinematography and a script that balances intensity with humor, I found myself completely absorbed. By the conclusion of the three-hour experience I somehow craved even more.

If one has any concerns regarding the present political climate, “One Battle After Another” is going to connect with anyone on a deeper level and effectively support those reservations.

Blink and you might miss some of Anderson’s criticism of corruption in the government and military. In a scenario where the military issues a command, an individual pretends to be a protester hurling a Molotov cocktail, which grants police the authority to open fire on the crowd. In a similar vein, the term “Christmas Adventurers” serves as a nod to “Christian Nationalists.”

Anderson’s critiques are so genuine that it’s almost frightening how often you might find yourself connecting them to recent real-world events. The opening sequence features the revolutionaries breaking families out of detention camps, directly addressing an issue that has been present in the United States for years.

This detention camp scene is where Penn’s character, Colonel Lockjaw, is first introduced. Penn gives such a chilling, uncomfortable performance that was disgustingly realistic.

I can promise with full confidence that you will spend the entire movie plotting his downfall. He so effectively plagues the narrative that every time I was convinced that he’d been completely defeated he miraculously returned to a condition that was even more appalling than it had been before.

Lockjaw is by far the most formidable antagonist I’ve seen on the big screen this year. Driven by pure jealousy, hatred and insecurity, he has one goal in mind: joining a white nationalist group.

I also found myself rooting for DiCaprio’s character, an ex-revolutionary going by Bob Ferguson, who has become more in tune with smoking weed rather than keeping up with important current events.

His relationship with Willa Ferguson, played by Chase Infiniti, is a heart-touching addition to the serious nature of the film.

I was struggling to decide which sequence of the film was my favorite, until the finale, which had a slow but captivating car chase sequence. The scene has now been dubbed “the River of Hills” by the cast.

I intensely watched DiCaprio, Penn and Infiniti drive for miles, hill over hill, in the isolated California desert, accompanied by a perfectly fitting track by Jonny Greenwood that only heightened my emotions.

The viewing experience is reminiscent of being on a genuine roller coaster, but unlike most rides that are deemed safe the viewer is uncertain whether this one will conclude in gory death or a glorious victory for DiCaprio and Infiniti.

If you are familiar with Anderson’s past films, then “One Battle After Another” will not disappoint your expectations and for first-timers, it’s the perfect introduction.