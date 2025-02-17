The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

SBIFF celebrates local student filmmakers with 10-10-10 panel

Mars Newton, Staff Writer
February 17, 2025
Kahlo Friel-Asay
The contestants line up to receive awards on Feb. 15, at SBIFF in Santa Barbara, Calif.. There were two awards being presented for high school screenwriter and director, and two awards for college screenwriter and director.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) upholds its standings as a cherished piece of history for locals and visitors. Celebrating 40 years, the nonprofit organization hosts a multitude of events, including the 10-10-10 panel.

The 10-10-10 panel took place on the afternoon of Feb. 15, presenting local high school and college students five-month-long films born of love and labor. 

Traditionally, the panel honors pairs of 10 high school students and 10 college students for their work on 10 unique films. 

This year, however, one screenwriter was left in the competition by herself. Rylie Cook, a junior attending San Marcos High School, handed in her script after three months of work to find her directorial counterpart to have bailed on the program. 

“I handed off the script to find she’d bailed,” Cook said. “I had only script, no film.” 

Despite the pain of not seeing her work come to life, the judging panel awarded Cook for her screenwriting ability.

With students from all local institutions welcomed into the program, Chloe Thoroughgood, a student at City College was behind the directorial work for “After Image”. In partnership with screenwriter and 10-10-10 award winner Travers Tobis, featuring a story of acceptance, a wife and mother forced to confront the truth of her husband’s death, along with the fear that comes with picking up the pieces after such an emotional loss.

“It was amazing to be on 10-10-10, I learned most ever learned on a program, I got to meet amazing people, to work with amazing people,” Thoroughgood said with a smile. “It was an amazing opportunity.”

With plans to transfer to Davis or Berkeley, Thoroughgood will continue to work in the arts. She discussed her roots as a film photographer and expressed interest in returning focus to it.

The films shown in the Arlington Theater were impressive with quality in lighting, camera work and even soundtrack despite all works being shot with cell phone cameras. 

Grace Wilson, lead actress in “Who Are You, Molly Baker?”, a solo film from Dos Pueblos High School student Selah Blackwell, spoke highly of her time with the crew and participation in the visualization of Blackwell’s story.

“It was good! It was super professional for them being high school kids,” Wilson said. “They had super good equipment, iPhones with huge lenses.”

Blackwell brought her story to life with complete creative control as a screenwriter and director. She stated that it was her first film production, she had no portfolio film when applying to the program.

“It was very fun, I learned a lot of life skills about film, how to organize people . . . I learned how to fail,” Blackwell said. “Film is personal, it’s something personal to you that you take and translate to so many people.”

With such dedicated creatives, the selection for awards couldn’t have been an easy process. While only four students walked away with awards, all 19 walked away with the warmth of joy from seeing their months of hard work pay off.



Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
On Feb. 15, during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif., a women’s panel discussion took place. Attendees engaged in insightful conversations about their experiences and challenges in the film industry.
Women filmmakers share their stories at SBIFF Women's Panel
The Monday Madness is held at SoHo on Feb. 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif. showcasing SBCC's Jazz orchestra. The band played songs such as "Chelsea Bridge", "Anything Goes", "Something Big", and much more, all directed by Andrew Martinez.
City College's jazz orchestra kicks off the semester with Monday Madness
Timotheé Chalamet walks the red carped on Feb. 11 at the International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. Chalamet starred in many films 2024.
Timothée Chalamet is honored at SBIFF receiving Artist of the Year
SBIFF attendants seated for the beginning of the festival on Feb. 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Calif. SBIFF celebrates 40 years.
Virtuosos Award is presented to eight actors at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Captured from the technical both, Harry Styles performs "Golden" during the Love on Tour at the MGM Garden Arena on Sept. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How a Harry Styles concert sparked curiosity and forged a new path
The International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 15 at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, Calif. SBIFF celebrates 40 years of dedication.
SBIFF kicks off its first three nights with awards, films, and celebrity appearances
More in Arts & Entertainment
Kandice Kamori Hurst showcases her vinyl of debut album from Del Gap Water featuring "Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat" and more.
The band Del Water Gap made me feel truly seen and understood
File photo from City College's dance program, 'Collective' on March 24, 2016 at The New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif. A variety of showcases are preformed.
City College dance company captivates diverse dance styles
Jing Su and her uncle Youquan Su perform the song Just Like Your Tenderness at the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo didn’t take part in the contest, but still performed as a non-competitive act.
Talent fills the BC Forum, celebrating International Education Week
The Monday Madness Big Band performs tribute songs for Carlos Angel Maya, a close friend of director Andrew Martinez. Song “Hickory and Twine” was performed on Nov. 18 at The Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
SBCC's big band jazz ensembles perform at the Garvin Theatre
File photo of the “Small Images” exhibition that took place from March 8 to April 6, 2024 in the Atkinson Gallery at City College in Santa Barbara Calif. Complete with 64 smaller sculptures and paintings, the gallery was curated for 43 different community artists.
City College's Atkinson Gallery is open, showcasing student artwork
Ciara Barnes, Tristan Fleming, Grace Wilson and AJ DeAugustine in the SBCC Theatre Arts Department’s production of MRS. BOB CRATCHIT’S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE, by Christopher Durang, directed by Katie Laris. November 13-23, 2024, Jurkowitz Theatre, SBCC West Campus. www.theatregroupsbcc.com or 805-965-5935 for tickets.
SBCC's ‘Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge’ brings festive fun
More in Top Stories
On Feb. 15, the women's basketball team cheers at the City College Sports Pavilion in Santa Barbara, Calif. Known as the loudest bench in the league, the Vaqueros bring energy and support to their teammates.
Women's Basketball finishes their season with a 9-2 conference score
Normal Eggli and her husband of 40 years Paul Eggli. Courtesy of Peter Eggli
Normal Eggli is remembered after years of dedication at City College
The College Planning Council takes place every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
CPC discusses "Dear Colleague" letter sent to educational institutions
File photo of members of the City College Athletics Department line up at their Sandlot themed tailgate on Oct. 27, 2022, at the West Campus Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their trunk display was supported by loyal mascot, Max the Dog, seen center frame wearing a red bat and baseball jersey.
Dog Max passes away after years of support and affection at City College
Germany trip abroad in summer 2022. Courtesy of Nicole Walther.
Germany, Japan and more: 2025 Study Abroad Programs announced
Police cars fill parking lot 1A at 3:08 p.m. on Feb. 12 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The parking lot opened 4:33 p.m.
BREAKING: Emergency alert breaks out at SBCC after domestic dispute