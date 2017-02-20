The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Voices: ‘How would you feel about investigations of undocumented students at SBCC?’

Michaela Wahlstroem

Liam Braddy and Sammy Rowinski
February 20, 2017 • 80 views
Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Video

1 Comment

One Response to “Voices: ‘How would you feel about investigations of undocumented students at SBCC?’”

  1. Raeanne Napoleon on February 20th, 2017 9:31 pm

    Really great to see SBCC students and faculty voicing a united front in support of other students.

    [Reply]

Voices: ‘How would you feel about investigations of undocumented students at SBCC?’