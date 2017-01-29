Student Senate seeks to lengthen vision statement

The Student Senate decided Friday to take a longer approach to the Santa Barbara City College vision statement.

Although this is inconsistent with the Academic Senate’s decision to take a “less is more” approach, Student Senators expanded the horizon by drafting their own.

Their starting draft read: To develop and empower a socially conscious community where knowledge and respect transform individuals and the world.

Most members had liked draft until Parliamentarian Officer Sebastian Rothstein proposed a valid question.

“Well what are we transforming individuals into?” he asked. Rothstein’s question began the revision process.

After much discussion, their final draft read: To develop and empower a sustainable and socially conscious community where knowledge and respect transform individuals into engaged global citizens.

The Senate plans to pass this to the College Planning Council so that it can be revised at their meeting Tuesday.