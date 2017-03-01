SBCC softball demolishes L.A. Pierce in back-to-back games





Filed under Softball, Sports

City College softball demolished Los Angeles Pierce College in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Pershing park.

The Lady Vaqueros managed to outscore the Brahma Bulls by a colossal deficit of 47 runs in the two games played. Both were five innings in length due to the eight-run rule.

“Every player on our team contributed to both wins today,” shortstop Alyssa Richter said. “I feel really confident in our team right now.”

City College improved to 9-2 with the two wins and Pierce dropped to 0-8.

The Vaqueros have outscored opponents 115-28 on the season. They rank fourth in the state in runs-per-game at 10.5.

“I’m really excited for the rest of the season, said Richter. “I think we have the potential to do something great if we keep up the team effort.”

The final score of Tuesday’s first game was 24-2. Every player on the lineup recorded a hit for the Vaqueros. They scored early and often, putting up five runs in the first inning.

The Brahma Bulls scored their only runs of the day in the second inning, scoring two runs in three hits.

The Vaqueros responded abruptly, scoring twice in the second and four more in the third. Richter hit a 2-run homer to add onto the lead at 11-2 and close out the third inning.

With one out in the fourth, pitcher/first baseman Madison McNamee launched a long ball over the fence, her first home run of the season. City College scored 13 runs in the fourth as McNamee’s three-run homer put the Vaqueros up 17-2.

The Vaqueros did not let up despite their dominance. They finished the game with 24 off of 21 hits and 8 stolen bases; all while committing two errors in five innings of play. Pierce managed just two runs off of three hits while committing five errors.

“Based on the opponent we played we still hit the ball extremely well. We did a lot of great things out there today,” said head coach Paula Congleton.

The second game presented more of the same for the Vaqueros as they dominated the entire day.

McNamee hit a grand slam in the first inning to build onto her breakthrough day and the Lady Vaqueros led 6-0 after one.

In the third inning, City College added another eight runs. Catcher Connie Towne and second baseman Monica Salas both hit home runs in the inning, combining for five of the runs.

By the time the second game had ended, the Vaqueros won 25-0 off of 20 hits and the Brahma Bulls had just one hit with committed four errors.

By the end of both games, the Vaqueros outscored the Brahma Bulls 49-2 with 41 hits and 10 stolen bases while the pitchers gave up just four hits after 10 total innings of play.

“As a team, we were doing what we’re supposed to do and executed on the fundamentals,” McNamee said.

McNamee finished the day 6-6 with two home runs and nine runs batted in. Salas went 5-8 with eight driven in. Richter added to the onslaught, going 4-7 with six RBI’s.

The Vaqueros will play the next 10 games on the road in what has been a crazy schedule due to rain.

“It’s tough. The buses are uncomfortable. Road trips create a lot of wear and tear,” coach Congleton said. “But they don’t think that way. The girls just think about going out and playing hard.”