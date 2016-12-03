SBCC women’s soccer comes up short in state semi-final match

Vaquero freshman Katherine Sheehy (No. 4) walks back to the bench after losing to the Vikings on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at Ventura College during the state soccer playoffs. City College women’s soccer ends its best season ever with a record of 16-7-1 and finish third in the state.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The City College women’s soccer team closed its best season in school history with a 2-0 loss in the State Semifinal against Diablo Valley College from Northern California.

The Vaqueros who were the No. 2 seed from Southern California fought the Vikings who were No. 1 seed from Northern California, Friday night at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

“We’re all very proud of the girls,” commented head coach John Sisterson. “They’ve had a marvelous season and a great run in playoffs.”

Both teams were scoreless in the first 45 minutes of the semifinal.

It wasn’t until the 61st minute when Viking Karla Ramos sent a cross to Forward Cameron Chan who scored with a header.

City College stayed atop with six shots on goal compared to five from the Vikings.

“We created a lot of chances and the score could have been so very different, but that’s soccer,” said Sisterson. “Sometimes it’s just not going to be your night.”

Diablo Valley sealed its pass to the State Final with a goal from Forward Karla Ramos in the 83rd minute. The Vikings moved to 18-1-6.

“I’m really proud of how far we came,” said Vaquero Forward Katherine Sheehy. “No one thought we would get here.”

The Vaqueros finished the season at 16-7-1 and made history for making it to the Final Four as the 14 seed out of 19 teams, for the first time.

“I thought the girls played very well tonight even though we lost,” said Sisterson. “They can hold their heads up high the way they’ve performed.