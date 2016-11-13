SBCC women’s soccer team triumphs in last game of season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

City College’s women’s soccer team celebrated its final game of the regular season Friday night with a 2-1 victory against first-place Moorpark College.

Following a 3-2 loss against Ventura College last Friday, the Vaqueros were seeking to redeem themselves and did just that with two goals by Sophomore Josefine Von Der Burg.

“They got the result that I felt they deserved last week against Ventura,” said head coach John Sisterson.

Under the lights at La Playa Stadium, the City College squad, now 12-6-1, played calmly unlike the previous match where the intensity was felt all the way from the bleachers.

“I thought we put on a very good show in the second half,” said Sisterson.

Moorpark made their presence known early on in the game with their lone goal by Sophomore Maddie Murray in less than 15 minutes.

The remainder of the first half was uneventful, as the ball was kept at midfield and not going towards either goal.

Despite entering the closing half trailing at 1-0, the Vaqueros were still in search for the back of the net to even up the match.

“The girls got back well in the second half,” said Sisterson. “They showed a lot of character and really deserved to win.”

Freshman Isabelle Wuethrich set the pace for the home team in the 64th minute. The Vaqueros had a close call when Wuethrich took a shot from 10 yards that looked to be going in, but was safely seized by the Raider keeper.

“We keep on going, even if we’re behind 1-0,” said Von Der Burg. “Honestly, our team is so fed up losing against Ventura, Moorpark, when we have the ball the entire time- we have all the chances.”

City College came to life in the second half.

Von Der Burg, blasted a shot from 20 yards that was assisted by Freshman Fee Van Dalen in the 70th minute.

The tying goal gave the Vaqueros their rhythm, as they dominated the rest of the half and gave the Raiders their first defeat in the league.

“This game was our game,” said Von Der Burg. “We took it back second half- I started to shoot and the ball went in.”

The home team’s vigor kept going when five minutes later Sophomore Kathryn Sullivan provided a pass to Von Der Burg, who again, slammed the ball into the net.

The final goal gave the Vaqueros the momentum needed.

At the sound of the final whistle, the Vaqueros celebrated their win with hugs, skips, high-fives, and photographs with each other and their families.

“I think we did a really good job of picking it up,” said Vaquero goalkeeper, Sophomore Alejandra Camarillo. “We knew we had to meet a hard team, so we’re just getting ready for playoffs now.”