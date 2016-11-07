SBCC women’s soccer team loses first home game of the season

The City College women’s soccer team had its home game winning streak snapped Friday night when they lost 3-2 against Ventura College.

“We just didn’t play as well as we could,” said Head Coach John Sisterson. “Boy did they go after them in the second half. We were all proud of them. It was one-way of traffic and how we at least didn’t tie, I don’t know.”

The Pirates dominated the game from the opening whistle, making their way through the Vaqueros. City College had slim opportunities the first 45 minutes and instead were put to the test.

The Vaqueros almost took the lead as Freshman Chloe Montano took a free kick that went just above the crossbar.

The first goal went in favor of the Pirates in the 23rd minute with a corner kick that was put in the net by Janelle Garcia.

Both the Vaqueros and Pirates displayed their relentless push to win.

Ventura upped their lead with a free kick that was blasted past City College’s Alejandra Camarillo.

Sophomore Blayne Shoffit tried to even the battle as she ran the ball up the line but her attempt was blocked by Ventura’s keeper.

Ventura responded with another goal as Garcia chipped the ball over two opponents, making the score 3-1.

Persistence proved to be successful for the Vaqueros. Seconds before halftime, Freshman Phee Van Deelan centered the ball for Von Der Burg, who dribbled past Pirate defenders and delivered a shot on target to make it 3-2.

Halftime worked wonders for the Vaqueros, as they came out stronger and controlled the final half.

“Getting that goal back was critical at half-time,” Sisteron said, “it gave the girls a lift and that’s what we needed.”

Freshman Katherine Sheehy gave her team confidence when she rocketed in a header that was assisted by Montano.

The Vaqueros continued to fight with 14 shots and began to close in on the Pirates, who only had two shots in the second half.

“I definitely think we came out stronger and harder,” Sheehy said.

Ventura felt themselves losing a grip on their lead and began taking their time during goal kicks and walking as they went for stray balls.

Von Der Burg observed and was seen yelling at Ventura’s keeper for wasting time.

“I’d rather play games like that,” Sisteron said. “Even though we lost, I’m proud of them- the way they went for it.”

The final whistle ended anguish for the Pirates, and crushed the Vaqueros. Home team players stayed laying on the field along with those shedding tears on their way out.

“We definitely found our place,” Camarillo said, “all that was missing was finishing our chances. We worked really hard. If we keep it up and practice, we’ll be ready for the next team to come.”

The Vaqueros will travel next on Tuesday and face-off against Cuesta College.