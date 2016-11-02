SBCC women’s volleyball sweeps Cuesta College for their 20th win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The City College women’s volleyball team clinched their 20th win of the season Wednesday night, sweeping Cuesta College in the Sports Pavilion.

The team displayed the calm intensity head coach Ed Gover preaches, which was evident through their fundamentals and holding the lead in the majority of the match.

Back on the sidelines was Gover, who missed last week’s game against Moorpark to attend his mother’s funeral. Gover however, caught the Moorpark match with his family via livestream after the funeral and expressed how the Vaquero family has helped him in this time of grief

“I made sure they were well prepared,” said Gover. “I have a great coaching staff and I didn’t let on to the girls what was going on. They sent me a video afterwards.”

In the second set, freshman outside hitter Kaylene Ureno led a nearly-flawless set as City College rolled to a 25-13 victory.

The third set was a back-and–forth battle between the two squads as Cuesta opened it with a 3-1 lead before two blocks from outside hitter Isabelle Thompson tied the match.

While Cuesta would eventually hold a 21-17 advantage before City College clinched the match with an 8-1 run of their own.

“I feel good that we won this one in three games,” said Ureno. “They took a set from us last time we played them and it feels good to finish them in straight sets this time around.”

Ureno gassed Cuesta with 11 digs and eight kills. In charge of City College were Carolyn Andrulis and Kiana Pisula, who each registered double-doubles. Andrulis had a dozen kills and digs while Kiana Pisula set her teammates up with 25 assists and 14 digs.

With an .869 winning percentage and the No. 3 women’s volleyball team in state, the Vaqueros will continue their quest for a state title next Wednesday when they face Ventura College at in the Sports Pavilion.