SBCC loses to conference opponent Oxnard, 2-0

RYAN CULLOM Condor goalkeeper Matthew Escareno (No. 0) makes a diving save against the Vaqueros on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at La Playa Stadium. City College remains in second place after losing, 2-0, to division leading Oxnard College.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The City College men’s soccer team had its three game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at La Playa stadium when they fell to the Oxnard College with a score of 2-nil.

Oxnard entered the match on a three game winning streak of their own as well as boasting an undefeated record in the Western State Conference (5-0-1).

“I was pleased with the way the boys played,” said City College Head Coach John Sisterson. “They competed well and that’s all you ask for, sometimes the game just doesn’t go your way.”

The Vaqueros almost took the upper hand in the 24th minute when sophomore defender Jelan Hutton cleared the ball down the left sideline to the Sprinting Freshman Victor Chavez, who dribbled in and ripped a shot that narrowly missed the left side of the net.

Oxnard was dominant from the opening whistle as they displayed great execution and ball control on both sides of the field.

The Condors went ahead in the closing minutes of the first half when freshman defender Francisco Arroyo set a perfect cross to Sophomore Defender Kiefer Cooksey, who drilled the ball into the back of the net. The late goal deflated the Vaqueros after they battled to keep it even the entire first half.

City College came out much more aggressively on the offensive side of the field to start the second half.

In the 52nd minute Freshman Midfielder Carlos Espinoza rocketed a free kick from 20 yards out that was deflected after a great diving effort by Oxnard Goalkeeper Matthew Escareno.

Escareno would prove to be the MVP of the match as he made multiple stellar saves throughout the course of the second half to keep his team ahead.

“We created enough chances,” Sisterson said. “The Oxnard goalkeeper played very well and we just couldn’t find the back of the net unfortunately.”

The Condors doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Sophomore Forward Raul Gonzalez weaved his way through the Vaquero defense, and sunk the ball into the back right corner of the net past City College Keeper Shane Pitcock.

“They capitalized on the two advantages that they had,” said Sophomore Defender Nicolas Genthon. “Other than those two mental errors we probably could have tied or come away with the win.”

Genthon was given a red card in the 83rd minute after he made contact with Oxnard Goalkeeper Matthew Escareno’s head in an attempt to make a play on the ball.

Shortly before the match had ended another red card was given out to City College Midfielder William Joyce after he cursed at an official following a questionable slide tackle.

“This loss is going to motivate us to win our last two games,” he added. “I think we’re gonna finish out real strong.”

The Vaqueros look to bounce back this upcoming Friday when they travel to face LA Mission College at 2 p.m., before their home game the following Tuesday night to face the Moorpark Raiders at 7 p.m.