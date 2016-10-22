Freshman midfielder Saperstein scores twice in SBCC shutout

MICHAELA WAHLSTROEM Vaquero freshman Katherine Sheehy (No. 4) plays defense against Cuesta College late in the second half on Friday Oct. 21, at City College's La Playa stadium. The City College defeated Cuesta College 3-0.

The City College women’s soccer team took home a 3-0 shutout victory against Cuesta College Friday evening at La Playa Stadium.

The match kicked-off with pressure from both teams.

Cuesta College carried most of the momentum early on in the game and had better control of the ball.

Cuesta’s defense was quick to dismiss any advancing steps coming from the Vaqueros offense.

“The first half was rough,” said Sophomore Midfielder Abigail Guillen. “We weren’t playing up to our full potential and we panicked.”

City College started to pick up its game during the 12th minute with a shot from Freshman Midfielder Chloe Montano, which bounced off the crossbar and ricocheted in by Sophomore Kaitlyn Saperstein.

A minute later, Cuesta College responded with a shot on goal that was safely deflected by Vaquero Sophomore Keeper Alejandra Camarillo.

City College soon found the game advancing in their favor, but their attempts to add to the scoreboard were blocked by Cuesta’s defenders.

At the 33rd minute, a corner kick assisted by Montano led to yet another goal flicked-in by Saperstein.

The game glided back and forth between both teams and both ends of the field.

“We asked them to pass the ball and connect passes [in the first half], and that’s what they did,” said Head Coach John Sisterson.

The second half of the game commenced in favor of the Vaqueros, constantly keeping their opponent on their toes.

City College held onto its momentum, but struggled to get the ball inside the net after multiple shots on goal.

“We connected more this half,” said Midfielder Alexa Benitez. “We did well connecting and finding each other.”

Freshman Katherine Sheehy found herself taking off in the 57th minute, narrowing in toward the goal when a Cougar defender committed a clear foul on her in the penalty box.

Montano took the penalty kick and blasted it into the back of the net.

The Cougars aggressivity began decreasing and faded away, leaving the ball open for the Vaqueros.

“In the second half we played a lot better,” said Guillen. “We played up to our potential.”

Minutes passed but the scoreboard remained the same.

Between the referee blowing his whistle and the crowd at La Playa stadium asking for a yellow card, hear Coach Sisterson was heard asking his team to make another goal.

Sisterson’s request was not fulfilled as the Vaquero’s time ended with 3 goals in their pocket.

“I thought the girls played very well,” said Sisterson. “It’s nice to get back on the winning trail again, but also to not get scored against.”

City College travels next to Moorpark on Tuesday to face the Raiders.