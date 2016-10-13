Freshman volleyball player records a career-high in blocks

JULIA PIZZA Kaylene Ureno (No. 9), City College Vaquero right side hitter, successfully spikes the ball against the Citrus College Owls on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Sports Pavilion. The Vaqueros defeated the Owls 3-0.

The Vaqueros volleyball team wrapped up non-conference play Wednesday night in the Sports Pavilion with a victory against the Citrus Owls.

The Vaqueros were in control most of the match in front of a crowd of 86 people as they won their fourth match in straight sets. They picked up the first set 25-18, they won the following two sets 25-19, then 25-21. Head coach Ed Gover complimented his third-ranked squad’s ability to hold off the ambitious two-win Owls.

“We didn’t know a whole lot about Citrus coming into this game,” said Gover. “We were a little flat emotionally, but strong emotionally. Our serving was a little off at first but we found ways to become more efficient in other aspects.”

City College secured their 15 victory with sophomore Isabella Thompson racking up a career-high nine kills and four digs.

We wanted to focus on some teams goals and we accomplished all of them,” said freshman setter Kiana Pisula. “We did a good job of staying disciplined and focusing on what we needed to do. I love our team, we have a lot of weapons and I’m confident setting anyone.”

The Vaqueros led most of the first set that was sparked by a 15-6 run. They controlled the second set as well and Citrus never came within three points of the Vaqueros.

The Owls started to find their groove in the third set however and they held a 12-6 lead before Gover called timeout. The Vaqueros rallied from a latter deficit of 17-19 with an eight to two run to finish their game.

Gover went on to praise the improved setting from Pisula as well as the ambitious attitude from the Owls.

“She [Pisula] is setting much better. She’s really starting to mature as a player. She’s starting to play like a veteran rather than playing like a freshman.”

Gover had pride in his team’s clutch play because they ran a similar situation the day before in practice.

“I don’t mind being in the situation we were in late in the third set,” said Gover. “Being down by two and needing a side out and a score. It’s reassuring to see us do that after practicing the same situation yesterday.”

Gover also recognized the Owls effort, saying they had lots of fight in them.

The Vaqueros open up conference play on Friday with an away game in San Luis Obispo against Cuesta.