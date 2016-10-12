SBCC women’s soccer takes a win against Hancock Bulldogs

RYAN CULLOM Vaquero forward Kathryn Sullivan (No. 18) kicks the ball past Bulldog defender Lacei Sanders (No. 2) to score the fourth goal on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at La Playa Stadium. City College shut out Allan Hancock, 5-0, in their Western State Division opener.

The Vaqueros women’s soccer team walked away with a 5-0 win Tuesday afternoon against Alan Hancock College.

With all 38 shots belonging to the Vaqueros, the match was in favor of the home team.

“It was more about the performance,” said head coach John Sisterson. “We felt we had a good chance to win the game.”

Freshman Katherine Sheehy opened the scoreboard in the 26th minute with an assist from Blayne Shoffit and went one-on-one with a Hancock defender. Sheehy took a low shot that went past Hancock’s keeper and into the left side of the net.

Midfielder Kaitlyn Saperstein followed the flow at La Playa Stadium with a free kick goal in the 32nd minute.

Despite the two goal advantage City College struggled among themselves the first half, missing open opportunities.

“It’s all about how we played [the first half] and how we knocked the ball around,” said Sisteron. “Although with two goals, it should have been more in the first half.”

The second half of the game initiated with a strong presence from the Vaqueros.

Stand-out Sophomore Josefine Von Der Burg scored early, in the 47th minute, with a pass from Freshman Desiree Benavidez.

Less than five minutes later Saperstein added to the scoreboard with her second goal of the game assisted by Von Der Burg.

Not much action was brought in from the visiting team.

After three consecutive corner kicks and a scuffle in front of the goal, defender Stephanie Rodriguez touched-in the final goal to give the Vaqueros their 5-0 win.

“I felt relieved and super excited that after 10 games and not being a starter, I got my goal,” Rodriguez said. “I proved to my coaches and most importantly to myself that I have what it takes.”

The Vaqueros will travel to Oxnard College on Friday afternoon to face the Condors at 2pm.