SBCC thrashes College of the Desert with a 47-18 victory

Vaquero defensive lineman Luigi Dorzin (no. 93) sacks De’Abrie Smith (no. 9), College of the Desert quarterback, for a 13-yard loss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara Calif. The Vaqueros has a, 20-0, lead going into the second half.

The Vaquero’s football team (4-1) won its fourth straight game on Saturday night when they dominated College of the Desert (2-3) 47-18.

City College wasted no time putting points up on the board and delivering an immense amount of pressure on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vaquero’s took a quick lead, leading the Roadrunners 20-0 in only the first two quarters of play.

Freshman running back Demetrius Vinson put the team on his back.

Vinson rushed for over 180 yards and broke the college record by scoring five of the team’s seven touchdowns. Vinson, who saw minimal playing time at the beginning of the season knew it was time to step-up after starting running back Perry Martin was listed as questionable for today’s game.

“I’m pretty shocked to be honest,” Vinson said. “I just want to keep it up and continue my momentum.”

City College is currently leading the state in rushing yards at 262.8 yards per game and is ranked No. 2 in scoring with an average of 44.8 points per game. The Vaquero’s have outscored their previous three opponents, 139-24.

Before the game kicked-off, coach Craig Moropoulos was anxious with the injuries that plagued his team.

“I was concerned today because we had lost one of our quarterbacks,” Moropoulos said. “He’s out for the year and we had lost probably our best offensive linemen.”

Quarterback Joshua Lindman, who transferred from Lindenwood University, is sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Lindman threw an interception last week against Compton and while chasing down the ball carrier, he tried to dodge a hit when he planted his leg the wrong way resulting in the season-ending injury.

Along with Lindman, star running back Perry Martin didn’t see any playing time for an unspecified injury.

Quarterback Noah Holle stepped up by completing over half of his passes and throwing for over 150 yards against the Roadrunners.

Defensively the Vaquero’s held their counterpart to only 381 total yards of offense, letting up an average of 3 yards on 98 plays.

“We’re confident. We’re happy,” Vinson said. “We’re doing well.”

City College will go into a bye-week next Saturday, and will return on Oct. 15 to open its first conference game against Hancock College at 2 p.m.