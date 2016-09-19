Standout shooter leads SBCC water polo team into fall season

Julia Pizza Kendra Carr is one of the team’s top shooters heading into the fall season. The Marin County native practices with the team on Thursday, Sept. 15, at San Marcos High School.

On a warm and sunny afternoon at the San Marcos High School pool, Kendra Carr practices her skip shots with a firm arc in her arm. The ball falls perfectly into the net.

Carr is a standout utility player, meaning she’s good at covering pretty much every position. But with her impressive 76 percent shooting average at City College, she’s especially good for the offense.

“She’s a scorer,” said Chuckie Roth, head water polo coach. “She finds ways to put the ball in the cage—sometimes very unorthodox, but she finds a way.”

Though she admits she’s a bit of a ball hog, Carr said her favorite part about playing water polo is the team aspect.

“It makes you a better person,” she said, citing water polo as a big help with her communication both in and out of the pool.

A native of Mill Valley, in Marin County west of San Francisco, Carr started playing water polo her freshman year of high school. After graduating in 2015, she came to City College to play water polo. She said she loves Santa Barbara so far.

“It’s totally different,” she said. “Your water is different, the weather is different, every one is so nice.”

The team practices every day and twice on Mondays, with tournaments filling up most weekends. To balance school and water polo, Carr said she does all of her homework when she gets it and takes advantage of the tutoring program on campus.

Catch the Lady Vaqueros square off against Citrus College at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at San Marcos High.