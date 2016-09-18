SBCC Vaqueros destroy LA Southwest Cougars in 51-0 win

Ryan Cullom Vaquero running back Perry Martin (No. 34) runs into the end zone early in the first quarter to give City College a 14-0 lead on Saturday, Sept. 17, at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros crushed Los Angeles Southwest College, 51-0.

City College’s football team dismantled L.A. Southwest with its high-powered offense, defense, and special teams, shutting their counterpart out by a score of 51-0.

It was a historic day for the Vaqueros, who improved their record to 2-1. The defense held the Cougars to zero points, a feat that has not been accomplished in over 15 years. Freshman running back Perry Martin, scored four touchdowns while amassing over 60 rushing yards.

“My linemen opened up the holes. They did a great job today,” Martin said about his offensive line, who also protected the quarterback from being sacked the entire game and prevented any tackles resulting in a loss of yards.

Martin is now leading the state in touchdowns and points scored for his respective position and is rushing for an average of 92.3 yards a game.

Prior to kick-off, Vaqueros’ Elijah Cunningham, Donald Lambert and Jonathan Licea raised their fists in the air in support of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, while the national anthem was being sung. The move has drawn national attention and widespread criticism due to the symbolic message the players are trying to convey.

City College wasted no time in showing who was going to be the more dominant team in the game. Only four minutes into the first quarter, running back Emmanuel Nwosu set the tone and rushed the ball up the middle from nine yards out to score the first of many touchdowns for the Vaquero’s.

“[The] one thing we emphasized all week was don’t be afraid to fail,” said coach Craig Moropoulos. “Take some chances and do what you’re coached and that’s what they did. I’m proud of them.”

Offensively the Vaqueros finally found their rhythm. Quarterback Joshua Lindman threw for 95 yards while only completing five of his 14 passes.

The Vaqueros’ rushing game could not be stopped as running backs Demetrius Vinson, Cedric Cooper and Martin rushed for a combined 238 yards and scored five touchdowns for their team.

“I executed,” Martin said. “Once I hit the secondary, that’s me. The defensive backs and linebackers, they got to deal with me.”

The Vaqueros special teams had another strong performance this week, blocking a total of three field goals, and giving both the defense and the offense spectacular field position.

Cunningham, who was the No. 1 kick returner in the state last year, showcased his speed and athleticism when returning a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to open up the second half, stretching the Vaqueros lead to 41-0.

“That’s a very smooth kick off returner right there,” Moropoulos said. “He’s moving very fast.”

Offensively the Vaqueros had trouble taking care of the ball, fumbling it three times and nearly giving the Cougars a chance to score when Jason-Matthew Sharsh dropped a punt inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.

“We got a little sloppy, we got to do a better job of protecting the ball,” Moropoulos said.

City College has been a force to be reckoned with this season season, and are currently ranked No. 4 in the state as they battle for a spot in the championship bowl game.

City College is playing at El Camino Compton Center at 6 p.m. next Saturday.