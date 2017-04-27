International Student Caucus hopes to get involved at SBCC

Outraged students created the International Student Caucus in response to the unforeseen vote that raised international and out of state tuition.

“I had no idea that was going on,” said Stellan Lange, Swedish international student and new member of the caucus.

Lange said that he hadn’t found out until a month after the vote was passed. He believes the situation could have been handled better with better communication between the board and the students.

After the board passed its vote, a lot of students did not hear about the decision. Once the word was spread by the Associated Student Government and other students, many were upset about not having any say or warning.

In response to the increase in tuition, the student government officers approved the International Student Caucus as a standing committee of the student government. Parliamentarian Sebastian Rothstein will chair the caucus so students can gather, take a stand and have a voice.

Because they are just starting up, the roll that students have in the caucus is to attend meetings and spread the word about the caucus. Their goal is to keep students informed and get them more involved in the decisions made on campus.

Rothstein said the purpose of the student caucus isn’t only to make City College a better place for international students, but for everyone, including locals. So far, there are 17 members, consisting of both international and American students.

“There was a very universal outrage,” Rothstein said. “A lot of the vast majority agreed that there should not have been this increase.”

The Board of Trustees raised tuition by 10 percent, making each unit cost $32 more than before. International students are required to take at least 12 units per semester, making the increase in tuition fairly costly.

“[International students] do everything they can just to pull through,” Rothstein said.

“This $500 is not only taking away from their tuition, it’s taking away from their standards of living. It’s taking away from the food they have on the table. It’s taking away from whether or not you can pay rent. This could literally put people on the street.”

Sukriti Gangopadhyay, member of the student caucus, said he joined because he wanted to help his international friends.

“I’m an out of state student but I’m doing it more for other people than I am for myself,” Gangopadhyay said.

Gangopadhyay recounted a time when an international friend of his cried about the tuition increase; she had to immediately inform her parents to begin budgeting the costs for her next semester at City College.

Rothstein expressed that the increase in tuition is initially much worse than some would think.

The student caucus hopes to become as influential and prominent as the student government so it can eventually have a say in forthcoming policies made by the Board of Trustees.