Fourteenth annual Student Conference presents “Change!”

Filed under News

Change is a constant in human life. We experience summer, but with time, change comes around and eventually the leaves turn red and fall off the trees.

Although change is something everyone is exposed to, the experience of change differs from person to person.

City College students got the chance to present their personal interpretations on the theme of “Change!’’ during the Student Conference this Friday in the Business Communications Building.

The 14th annual conference was put together by the Honors program.

Students took the opportunity to share their own journeys, inspire others and spread the message that even through times of change, everything is going to be okay.

“I just want people to know that in times of great despair, things will change and better times will come,’’Associated Student Government president Dylan Raiman said.

Raiman presented a movie he made with his friend that told the story of a boy who lost his father. The boy grieved, but eventually found the strength to move on and take his father’s role in his family.

Student Cheyanne Yang shared a poem inspired by her tough journey of growing up, finding herself and getting more confident. The poem took her 11 days to write and is called ‘‘Broken Branches.’’ The branches in the poem symbolized Yang’s struggle, but she offered comforting advice to the students listening.

“I climbed, and they snapped,’’ Yang said, when commenting on her piece. “Build a home out of your broken branches.’’

Morgan Boutilier was the first-prize winner of $1000 and “The Alex’’ award, an Oscar look-alike. Boutilier presented a piece questioning modern tourism and its impact on the destination’s local residents and environment. She tied this together with the way our western world views individualism and other cultures.

Boutilier, just like many other participants, wished to see a change in worldview. She used her winning piece “Examining the Effects of Individualism through Tourism’’ to spread her cause.

The submissions were varied and every student used their own method of getting their message out. Student Waylon Brown performed a rap song, touching on the subject of popular culture and its effect on society.

Brown hopes to open up people’s eyes to what kind of language is used in popular rap music, how it portrays women and objects and what behavior it is promoting. He is using his rap music as a tool for this and describes it as if he’s “putting up a mirror to society.’’

‘‘Remember, change comes from us from within and what we do,’’ said Lorenzo Marchetti, Honors program co-president. ‘‘We are the change.’’