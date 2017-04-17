Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log
April 6—4 p.m.
The Security Office received a report of an instructor being harassed by an unknown person. The instructor went out to her car to find a note that threatened her with vulgar language. The incident has been documented, but nobody has yet to come forward with any information.
(Note: this crime is connected with an incident on March 9 at 3:07 p.m.)
April 10—10:50 p.m.
The Luria Library notified security officers that a student’s cell phone was stolen. A female student left her pink iPhone 6 on a sink at the first-floor women’s bathroom, then returned five minutes later to find that it was gone. The iPhone is valued at $200.
