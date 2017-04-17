Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

Close





Filed under Crime, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

April 6—4 p.m.

The Security Office received a report of an instructor being harassed by an unknown person. The instructor went out to her car to find a note that threatened her with vulgar language. The incident has been documented, but nobody has yet to come forward with any information.

(Note: this crime is connected with an incident on March 9 at 3:07 p.m.)

April 10—10:50 p.m.

The Luria Library notified security officers that a student’s cell phone was stolen. A female student left her pink iPhone 6 on a sink at the first-floor women’s bathroom, then returned five minutes later to find that it was gone. The iPhone is valued at $200.