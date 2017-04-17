The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

JEFFERSON BECKHAM, Channels Staff
April 17, 2017 • 19 views
Filed under Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






April 6—4 p.m.

The Security Office received a report of an instructor being harassed by an unknown person. The instructor went out to her car to find a note that threatened her with vulgar language. The incident has been documented, but nobody has yet to come forward with any information.

(Note: this crime is connected with an incident on March 9 at 3:07 p.m.)

April 10—10:50 p.m.

The Luria Library notified security officers that a student’s cell phone was stolen. A female student left her pink iPhone 6 on a sink at the first-floor women’s bathroom, then returned five minutes later to find that it was gone. The iPhone is valued at $200.

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Campus Security

    Threats, vandalism and fraud fill the SBCC campus crime log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Bicycle theft and obscene notes in weekly campus crime log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Harassment, vandalism, and theft in new campus crime log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Theft and harassment trending in campus security crime log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Campus Security

    Campus security confiscates four fraudulent handicap placards

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Campus Security

    Intoxicated man disrupts students at SBCC Luria Library

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Campus Security

    Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Campus Security confiscates four swords from SBCC student

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Thefts, harassments, assaults and vandalism fill Crime Log

  • Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log

    Crime

    Man threatens Luria Library, calls City College ‘gay community’

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Vulgar note and stolen iPhone in this week’s campus crime log