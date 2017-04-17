Student Senate elections bring the first ever candidate debates

Close Courtesy of Dylan Raiman.

Courtesy of Dylan Raiman.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Fifteen City College students are in the Associated Student Government election race to serve for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The six positions up for election are the president, student trustee, student advocate, vice president of external affairs, vice president of internal affairs, and vice president of operations and finance.

Yeihoon Choi is running uncontested for vice president of operations and finance, a position that he has had for the past two years. One of Choi’s goals for next semester is to figure out a way to support the library so that it can be open 24/7. He is already in contact with the library director to figure out a plan.

Editor-in-Chief Alyssa Durant and News Editor Julia Pizza from The Channels are moderating the We the Students: Candidates Debates at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Administration Building Room 211. There will be debates between candidates running for president, student trustee and vice president of external affairs.

Candidates in these positions have a short profile below to highlight why they ran and what their goals are if they are elected.



PRESIDENT

Cristian Walk

Imran Akram

Charlotte Donnay Rochard

Zora Mihaley is also running, but did not make an appointment with The Channels in time for the publication of this story.

STUDENT TRUSTEE

Parker Mitchell

David Panbehchi

VICE PRESIDENT OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

Matthew Esguerra

Maite Nieblas

Tamara Lulendo Mosolo

The student advocate candidates are as follows:

Melissa Cook

Christopher Lee, former K-12 English teacher in Asia

Krystle Farmer, vice president of the Black Student Union



Vice president of internal affairs candidates are as follows:

Josh Villanueva, current vice president of internal affairs

Andres Gomez