Threats, vandalism and fraud fill the SBCC campus crime log

March 20—10:43 a.m.

The Security Office received a report of a student sending an indecent response to an email. A student replied to a campus wide email with vulgar language. This student is not currently attending City College, but has in the past, so this incident has been placed in his permanent record. If he enrolls again, he will be referred to the dean.

March 21—2:20 p.m.

Security officers booted a car for a discrepancy between the identity of the driver and the owner of the handicap placard. She said it belonged to her father, who drives her to City College, where she is picked up separately. Upon further questioning, she admitted it did not belong to her father. The placard has been confiscated and the student cited. Santa Barbara Police is no longer processing handicap placard violations from City College; Campus Security instead has been empowered to issue citations when appropriate.

March 22—2:50 p.m.

Threatening behavior occurred at Lot 4D. Due to the power failure on March 22, classes were canceled and everyone was sent home. A part-time staff member wanted to pull out of her parking space. However, the car blocking her could not get out of the way because of insufficient room. She then started yelling at the other driver, got out of her car, opened the other driver’s door and said something before shutting it and walking away. She has been referred to her supervisor.

(Note: this crime was logged on March 23 at 8:49 a.m.)

April 3—4:50 p.m.

A student’s vehicle was vandalized in in Lot 4C. The drivers’ side mirror was almost smashed off, hanging on only by a wire. No witnesses were present, but the student did suspect a friend with whom he had gotten into an earlier argument. They since have worked out their differences.

April 4—1:50 p.m.

A student reported a disturbing note left on her car. She saw a male student suspiciously looking at her car earlier before he drove off. Later he left a note on her car with profane language, adding “next time I will pop your tires.” The male student has been referred to the Dr. Ben Partee, dean of student discipline.