Pam Guenther set to give 38th Annual Faculty Lecture April 5
Pam Guenther, professor of mathematics, will speak at the 38th Annual Faculty Lecture at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Garvin Theatre to discuss what helps develop a better learning environment for students.
“Being nominated to speak is the highest recognition possible,” said Dr. Kelly Lake, professor of early childhood education and the 2015-16 faculty lecturer. “This is because they are nominated by students, teachers, and faculty collectively.”
Guenther’s upcoming lecture is titled “I Think I Can: Applying Neuroscience and Non-Cognitive Research in the Classroom”. It will focus on building a better understanding of what drives students in order to cultivate a more rich learning environment.
“I don’t believe any student steps foot on this campus with the intention of failing,” Guenther said. “We have an opportunity as instructors to inspire these students and equip them with the tools to be successful.”
Her goal for the lecture is to motivate teachers to think more about their roles as instructors and push students to actively evaluate their role as learners. Guenther explained that while focus on course content is important, it is also crucial that the social and emotional aspects of student learning be taken into account. This means implementing strategies that empower students and instructors to collaborate in a learning environment that can adapt to an ever changing social landscape.
“Our brains are constantly growing and making new connections,” Guenther said. “ So the ways we teach and learn have to grow and change as well.”
Lake said that these annual lectures allow the different views and perspectives of exceptional instructors to be heard. This is an important part of contributing to the further improvement of the programs and opportunities available at City College.
Lake described Guenther as an instructor who consistently goes above and beyond expectations for her students.
“She is authentic and genuine,” Lake said. “She teaches in a way that elicits a response from her students and that is special.”
