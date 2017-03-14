Harassment, vandalism, and theft in new campus crime log

Close





Filed under Crime, News, Security

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

March 2—10:50 a.m.

The Security Office received a report of sexual battery committed at the Luria Library. The female victim decided not to file a police report and instead opted to rely on City College disciplinary action. This is still under investigation and further details are classified at this time.

March 2—9:30 p.m.

Security officers were contacted in regards to a hit-and-run in Lot 2C. The car parked in Lot 2C at 3:45 p.m. and when the student returned to it, he found damage on the driver’s side bumper and quarter panel. The student was advised to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

March 6—4 p.m.

Campus security received a report that a female student was harassing another female student on West Campus. Previously, she harassed her off-campus over text message. This was the first this incident had occurred on the City College campus. The harasser was referred to Dr. Ben Partee, dean of student discipline.

March 6—4:55 p.m.

Security booted a car for a misused handicap placard in Lot 5-1. The student admitted to misusing the placard, and said that she transports a disabled person, who was not with her at the time. The placard was returned to the disabled person and the student was cited.

March 7—9:20 p.m.

Security found graffiti on the wood railing on the dirt path at Pershing Park.

March 8—2:10 p.m.

A student reported that his bicycle was stolen from the Cliff Drive rack. The suspect was captured on security cameras and the victim was given a screenshot of the footage. The suspect was described as tall, dark skinned, wearing a dress shirt, pants, and a dark baseball cap, and carrying a satchel. The student has since filed a police report.