Theft and harassment trending in campus security crime log

Filed under Crime, News, Security

Feb. 27—10 a.m.

Campus security received a report from a student who claimed a male student flashed her at Pershing Park. The victim said the assailant appeared to be Latino, 5’8”, wearing a red sweater and blue jeans, and carrying a skateboard.

Feb. 28—7 a.m.

Security officers received a report from a professor about a computer stolen from East Campus Office Center Room 2. The iMac was stolen when the teacher was absent between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. The door was locked, but the window was left ajar and the curtains not fully drawn. A window screen was also missing. The Santa Barbara Police were also investigating.

Feb. 28—1:30 p.m.

Campus librarians contacted the security office about a stolen wallet. A student left the wallet at a Learning Resource Center computer station, only to return to find it missing. The wallet was recovered at 2:30 p.m. that same day, and the student claimed $100 was missing.

Feb. 28—5:50 p.m.

Security officers were called to the Campus Center Cafeteria, where a staff member noticed a student steal a bottle of Ocean Spray juice; when confronted, the student confessed.

March 1—9:40 a.m.

A City College student employee called security officers to report harassment. The student told officers that he was involved in an off-campus fight with four people over the weekend. Two people confronted him in the Cafeteria and tried to continue the fight. Santa Barbara Police responded to the weekend fight, and Dr. Ben Partee, dean of student affairs, was notified to sort out the harassment incident.