Theft, stalking, and substance abuse plague the crime log

JEFFERSON BECKHAM, Channels Staff
February 28, 2017 • 100 views
Filed under Campus Security, News

Feb.16 – 4:12 p.m.

Security booted a car for a misused handicap placard. The student said that she mistakenly put up a placard that belonged to neither her nor her mother (who was with her at the time), and that her mother had a valid placard. The student was cited for the incident.

Feb. 22 – 8:42 a.m.

Security responded to a call about a student who was under the influence of an unknown substance. When security found the student in question, he was completely unresponsive and had difficulty walking and talking. The student eventually was able to call a friend to take him off campus. He has been referred to the Dr. Ben Partee, dean of student discipline.

Feb. 22 – 1:55 p.m.

Security received a report from a female student, claiming that she was being stalked on and off campus by a male, the latter of whom is not a City College student. She was advised to file a report with Santa Barbara Police, and to contact Security if she sees him on campus again.

Feb. 22 – 3:00 p.m.

Security was contacted in regards to a stolen laptop. The student left the laptop in question, a MacBook Air, on the front lawn near the West Campus entrance, then returned ten minutes later to find that it was gone. The laptop is valued at $1200.

