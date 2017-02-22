The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Crime log—vulgar outbursts and misused handicap placards

JEFFERSON BECKHAM, Channels Staff
February 22, 2017 • 91 views
Feb. 8—11:42 a.m.

Security received a report of a student cursing at an instructor over the phone. The student, who was never identified, wanted to sign up for Track & Field, but it was too late. When he learned of this, he cursed out at the instructor before hanging up.

Feb. 9—9:00 p.m.

Security booted a car for a misused handicap placard in lot 2C. The student said that the placard belonged to him, for his back injury. Later he mentioned that the placard belonged to his grandmother, who had lended it to him. The placard was forwarded to Santa Barbara Police for a report and fines.

Feb. 14—12:45 p.m.

Security confiscated a misused handicap placard from a car in lot 3. The student said that the placard was found in the vehicle after he had bought it, and that he was using it for easier parking ever since. The placard was then forwarded to Santa Barbara Police and the student cited.

