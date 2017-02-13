Sewage blockage causes SBCC bathrooms to be shut down

Sewage water flowing out onto La Playa Stadium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at La Playa Stadium at City College. All east campus bathrooms are closed because of the sewer blockage.

ISABELLE SINIBALDI Sewage water flowing out onto La Playa Stadium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at La Playa Stadium at City College. All east campus bathrooms are closed because of the sewer blockage.





Several bathrooms on east campus were shut down today at City College due to a sewer blockage.

Sewage water was flooding out by La Playa Stadium and down the hill into the parking lot. Caution tape has been wrapped around the area to keep students and faculty away from the leakage.

The Channels tried talking to the maintenance crew on the site to get more information and they declined to provide any.

The Channels then contacted Julie Hendricks, senior director of facilities and campus development, who also declined to provide any additional information. The only information she provided was that it will eventually be “a-ok.”

Restrooms have just been put back in service but as of the publishing of this article, the sewage is still spread onto the cement near the stadium.