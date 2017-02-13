Campus security confiscates four fraudulent handicap placards

Feb. 2—12:00 p.m.

Security booted a car for a misused handicap placard in parking lot 3. When security found the student, she said it belonged to her relative, who was not with her. Per protocol, the placard was forwarded to Santa Barbara Police for a report and fines.

Feb. 6—9:00 a.m.

Security confiscated a misused handicap placard from a fraudulently-displaying student in parking lot 1B. According to the student, the placard belonged to her daughter, who was not with her. The placard was then forwarded to Santa Barbara Police.

Feb. 6—11:30 a.m.

Security confiscated one round of .30-06 Springfield ammunition found on the ground in a classroom at the Drama-Music building. The student in question was told that ammunition of any sort was not allowed on campus.

Feb. 6—7:30 p.m.

Security received a call from a student complaining of being booted in lot 1B. She was told that it was due to misuse of a handicap placard. She admitted it belonged to her deceased mother. The placard was forwarded to Santa Barbara Police.

Feb. 6—9:30 a.m.

Security booted a car for a misused handicap placard. The student said it belonged to him, but when the records did not match up, he admitted that did not know who owned the placard; he simply found it at his home, and decided to use it to facilitate easier parking. The placard was forwarded to Santa Barbara Police for a report and fines.

Feb. 8—11:00 a.m.

Security received a report of an elderly man was seen urinating on some plants at the Wake Center auditorium, before going into a classroom.

Feb. 8—9:00 a.m.

Security received a report of a student harassing an instructor online. This case is still under investigation, and further details are classified at this time.