Intoxicated man disrupts students at SBCC Luria Library
February 6, 2017 • 131 views
Filed under Campus Security, Crime, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jan. 30—10:27 a.m.
Security received a report from the Luria Library about an intoxicated man disrupting other students in the building. The man, who has never been a student at City College, was watching videos, making loud comments, and disturbing staff and students. This was the third time in the past year that he was seen on campus. Should he be seen in the Luria Library again, staff are to contact security to have him removed.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.