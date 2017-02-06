Intoxicated man disrupts students at SBCC Luria Library

Jan. 30—10:27 a.m.

Security received a report from the Luria Library about an intoxicated man disrupting other students in the building. The man, who has never been a student at City College, was watching videos, making loud comments, and disturbing staff and students. This was the third time in the past year that he was seen on campus. Should he be seen in the Luria Library again, staff are to contact security to have him removed.