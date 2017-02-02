Econ professor Naylor offers lesson on hot-button topics





City College professors shared their life’s work with attendees of the second Faculty Colloquium in the Fé Bland Forum Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The colloquium will be a reoccurring monthly event at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month starting in April.

Professors saw the colloquium as important because it allows them to incubate and nurture the life of their ideas.

Numerous people shuffled into the spacious forum, filling it nearly to capacity. The audience contained a variety of faces including students from City College and UCSB. Many of the attendees were members of the City College Associated Student Government and the Economic Club of Santa Barbara, both of which were responsible for making this assemblage happen.

“This event has been a long time revival,” said Sebastian Rothstein, president of the Economics Club of Santa Barbara.

Professor Peter Naylor shared his life’s work involving economics, business, and finance with those eager to learn.

Naylor began the discussion by explaining how he believes economics should be taught so that students don’t memorize and regurgitate information, but rather understand and retain the material.

“What do I wish I had been taught when I was 20 years old?” asked Naylor. He planned out what would best make a well-understood and engaging course for his students in an effort to make his classes more beneficial for his students. Clear instructions, assignments that reflect critical thinking and understanding of the material and honest grading are essential to his teaching methods.

Naylor said he attained over an 80% success rate with his students through his teaching methods.

“When the teacher is motivated and the student is motivated, students are more likely to succeed,” he said.

City College President Anthony Beebe participated as the respondent for the event.

After commending Naylor for his hard work and book, “Methods and Observations of a Practical Economist,” Beebe questioned Naylor on the escalation of minimum wages in California and his thoughts on whether or not Trump’s proposed wall would actually be paid for by Mexico by increasing tariffs on Mexican imports.

Naylor believes that raising the minimum wage could potentially cause people to lose jobs while not many others benefit, explaining that Americans will basically be paying for it.

The next club to host the event will be the Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa to discuss the roles of women in culture and society.