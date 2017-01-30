The news site of Santa Barbara City College

Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

JEFFERSON BECKHAM, Channels Staff
January 30, 2017 • 75 views
Filed under Campus Security, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dec. 2—9:30 a.m.

Security found graffiti on the first floor of the Earth and Biological Sciences Building. The graffiti has since been removed.

Dec. 5—2:45 p.m.

Security found a student in distress on the second floor of the Student Services Building. The student told security of an off-campus incident, wherein the student was attacked by two individuals, leaving facial injuries. The student was advised to file a police report.

Dec. 7—3:19 p.m.

Reckless driving was reported at the parking structure. The vehicle was in the fire lane behind the Luria Library when security found the driver.

Dec. 19—1:23 p.m.

Security received a report of tools being stolen from the Business and Communication Center Building. A City College hired private contractor for campus maintenance found that a drill, three batteries, and a charger were stolen when he returned from a lunch break. The items were worth between $300 and $400.

Jan. 19—5:00 p.m.

Security confiscated a misused handicap placard from a vehicle parked in Lot 5-4. The placard was registered to a relative of the student. Security then forwarded the placard to Santa Barbara Police for a report and fines.

Jan. 23—8:30 a.m.

A female student reported that she was being stalked off campus by a male City College student. She has since filed a police report.

Jan. 23—9:00 p.m.

Security received a call reporting damage to a student’s car due to a hit-and-run in Lot 1-B. Since the suspect has yet to be found, this case is still open.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Construction

    Campus Store renovation remains unfinished

  • Academic

    Enrollment at SBCC dropped over 1,600 students since fall

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Briefs

    Student Senate seeks to lengthen vision statement

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Men's Volleyball

    Men’s volleyball loses first game of the season in five set match

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Baseball

    Vaqueros baseball opens season with a home win

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Board of Trustees

    Non-residential student tuition to increase after Board of Trustees vote

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Basketball

    SBCC men’s basketball beats Moorpark 65-63 for back-to-back victory

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Career

    Devoted professor retires after 26 years of department service

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC student exhibit showcases artistic mastery and talent

  • Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log

    Features

    Dog squad comes to SBCC, cuddling the stress away

The news site of Santa Barbara City College
Vandalism, assault, theft, and recklessness fill the Crime Log