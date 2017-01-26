The news site of Santa Barbara City College

Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

Austin P. Ambrose, Channels Staff
January 26, 2017 • 163 views
Filed under Academic, City of Santa Barbara, News, Student Government

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In an unusual meeting Wednesday that saw both lighthearted laughter and deeply concerning anecdotes, the Academic Senate focused its discussions on developing the identity of Santa Barbara City College.

For the past four months, faculty and an appointed review committee have been working on drafting a vision statement for the college. When the statement is finalized, they hope that it will serve as the school’s roadmap for years to come.

“We had a new president come in and, during one of his initial welcome [presentations] to the faculty, he talked about vision and what kind of college we want to be,” said Executive Vice President Dr. Jarrell. “That started the discussion about producing a vision statement.”

The college released a draft on the statement in November after gathering a great deal of input from students and faculty during the fall semester reading, “to develop and empower a socially conscious community where knowledge and respect transform individuals and the world.”

Some academic senators noted that the statement wasn’t entirely clear and decided to impose an age-old principle; less is more. Anna Parmely, representing the math division at the meeting, suggested that they change the vision statement to “Empowering through education.”

The simple three-word phrase gained a majority of support in the senate, winning approval by a vote of 20-3.

The senate’s recommendations will be taken into consideration by a review committee. If everything goes according to plan, a final version of the statement will be approved in the next two months.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Board of Trustees

    Non-residential student tuition to increase after Board of Trustees vote

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Basketball

    SBCC men’s basketball beats Moorpark 65-63 for back-to-back victory

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Career

    Devoted professor retires after 26 years of department service

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC student exhibit showcases artistic mastery and talent

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Features

    Dog squad comes to SBCC, cuddling the stress away

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Cosmetology

    SBCC Foundation buys $5.3 million building for cosmetology

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Opinion

    Voices: ‘If you could invent anything, what would it be, and why?’

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Features

    Prof. Joe White says goodbye to SBCC after 32 years of impact

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Opinion

    Voices: ‘Do you think the presidential campaign advanced or set back the cause of feminism?’

  • Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision

    Featured Sports Story Carousel

    Moorpark takes down SBCC, 49-12, in the Beach Bowl

The news site of Santa Barbara City College
Faculty favors ‘less is more’ approach to SBCC’s vision