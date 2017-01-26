Executive order puts nonnative students at risk for deportation

During the Academic Senate meeting Wednesday senators discussed the fiscal and social impacts of the new presidential administration in regards to how it will affect City College as a whole.

Since taking office on Friday, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders and suggested a number of policies that could take a heavy toll on our college’s community. One particular example would result from the order that was signed Wednesday to increase the number of immigration officials who carry out deportations and a call for the defunding of sanctuary cities.

Although City College only receives an estimated 10 percent of its funding from the federal government, if this defunding directly affects Santa Barbara, “they’re not going to be releasing financial aid dollars to that institution,” said Vice Executive President Jarrell. This heavily affects student’s ability to attend the college.

“It really impacts the student much more than the institution. Although, the institution would be indirectly impacted because the students wouldn’t be here,” he said.

On Jan. 18, the California Community College’s Board of Governors passed a resolution in support of undocumented students and encouraged them to continue applying for financial aid. It further stated that all 113 of California’s community colleges should “remain open, safe and welcoming to all students, regardless of immigration status.”

The academic senate was asked to review the document and is expected to take an official stance on it at their next meeting.