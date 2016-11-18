SBCC Student Senate approves budget, supports housing

The Associated Student Government approved a $500 budget to fund information gathering and marketing for its housing initiative.

The senate’s goal for the housing initiative is to provide accessible, affordable and safe housing for City College students close-to, or on-campus. The goal for this project is to provide housing for homeless students, or students in great financial need, while easing Santa Barbara’s housing crisis.

The budget will go to banners, pamphlets, tabling materials and incentives for students to participate in surveys, in hopes of building a grassroots student following. The senate hopes to gain support that can’t be ignored by critics of student housing. The information gathered will be used to lay more solid and effective plans for the housing project.

“We really want to do a lot of field research,” said Student Trustee Emily Gribble. “We really want a lot of students to sign the petition and get a lot of feedback from them and where we should go, and then put together a resolution to the Board of Trustees.”

The senate will spend winter break detailing its plans for promoting the initiative, and finding out how to gather information from students. Surveys and information tabling will begin in Spring. All students are strongly encouraged to participate in spreading awareness as well as providing the senate information about what would benefit them in a housing situation.

“We recognize that student housing and student homelessness is an issue and we are here to represent the students,” said Kevin McCabe, Isla Vista community representative for the senate.