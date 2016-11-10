The Channels covers 2016 election night in Santa Barbara

The Channels covered election night in Santa Barbara on Nov. 8, and here is a photo gallery of the night. Photographers attended the Democratic party at the Mill a few blocks off of State Street, and the Republican party at Benchmark Eatery on State Street.

Here is a list of the elections covered by The Channels:

Presidential election—Donald Trump becomes 45th president

24th District congressional race—Salud Carbajal beats Justin Fareed

3rd District Board of Supervisors election—Joan Hartman beats Bruce Porter

Proposition 55—California continues to tax wealthiest residents to support schools

Proposition 64—Marijuana for recreational use is legalized in California

Proposition 67—Single-use plastic bags are banned in California

Measures E and F—Isla Vista gains self-governance