The Channels covers 2016 election night in Santa Barbara

City College student Sebastian Caamano and registered Democrat Gail Pine watch television monitors as election results come in that Donald Trump is the likely winner of the presidential race at the democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Donald Trump was declared the winner on Tuesday night. (RYAN CULLOM)
James Salzer attends the Young Republican election party on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during in Santa Barbara. (ISABELLE SINIBALDI)
Dale Francisco, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party watches the state election results come in on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during the Young Republican election party in Santa Barbara. (ISABELLE SINIBALDI)
Republican supporters discusses and wait eagerly with food and drinks on the results of the 2016 presidential election at the Republicans election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Benchmark Eatery in downtown Santa Barbara. (MICHAELA WAHLSTROEM)
Students (from left) Cole Marting, Andrew Kent and Brock Lynch from the University of California Santa Barbara students for Justin Fareed club, react to Hillary Clinton winning the state of California on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at the Benchmark Eatery in Santa Barbara. Clinton won Calif. but lost the general election. (ISABELLE SINIBALDI)
Stephanie Linder and Eamon O’Byrne watch election results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. “If this continues, we will probably be moving back to Ireland,” said Linder. (JULIA PIZZA)
State Assembly Member Monique Limòn shows her appreciation for being elected as the first Latina in the Assembly at the Democratic election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. Limòn thanks her family for all their support. (JULIA PIZZA)
Democrat Sommer Urias flaunts her 'Nasty Woman' shirt with State Assembly Member Monique Limòn at the Democratic Party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. Urias congratulates Limòn for her accomplishments. (JULIA PIZZA)
Democrat Michael Hathaway watches as election results come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. (JULIA PIZZA)
State Assembly Member Monique Limòn expresses her appreciation at the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. Limòn’s family members stand to support her. (JULIA PIZZA)
State Assembly Members Das Willams and Monique Limòn cheer with hope for Hillary’s election at the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. (JULIA PIZZA)
The Channels photographer Julia Pizza kneels to get a low angle photo of newly elected State Assemblywoman Monique Limon and Assemblyman Das Williams during the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Channels staff covered all the election parties in the Santa Barbara area. (RYAN CULLOM)
The Channels reporter Alex Paun interviews newly elected Congressman Salud Carbajal during the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Channels staff covered all the election parties in the Santa Barbara area. (RYAN CULLOM)
The Channels sports editor Othman Mechkor greats newly elected Congressman Salud Carbajal during the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Channels staff covered all the election parties in the Santa Barbara area. (RYAN CULLOM)
The Channels covered election night in Santa Barbara on Nov. 8, and here is a photo gallery of the night. Photographers attended the Democratic party at the Mill a few blocks off of State Street, and the Republican party at Benchmark Eatery on State Street.
Here is a list of the elections covered by The Channels:
