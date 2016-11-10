Donald J. Trump becomes 45th President of the United States

















Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City council member, hugs Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County supervisor, after hearing of the possibility of Donald Trump winning the presidency on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Despite the loss at the position of President, the local democrats are still hopeful for the future. ( RYAN CULLOM

Stephanie Linder and Eamon O’Byrne watch as election results come in during the democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. As the news came in that Donald Trump would likely be the president they joked that they might move back to Ireland. ( RYAN CULLOM

Linda Foster and Marti Vanderman react to the state election results coming in on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during the Young Republican election party in Santa Barbara. (ISABELLE SINABALDI)

A Donald Trump pinata sits under the television broadcasting live election updates on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during the Young Republican election party in Santa Barbara. The President of the Young Republicans, Bobby Mercado said “I didn’t think it was going to happen,” about Donald Trump winning the presidency. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Republican election party attendee, who refused to give his name, holds up a Donald Trump Sticker as the state election results come in on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during the Young Republican election party in Santa Barbara. Many of the attendees refused to provide their names. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Marti Vanderman (Middle) and two unidentified republican election party attendees watch the state election results come in on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at The Endless Summer bar-cafe during the Young Republican election party in Santa Barbara. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Sebastian Rothstein, public relations officer for the City College student senate, and Ben Gerber watch the results of the election come in on Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, at the Benchmark Eatery in Santa Barbara. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Christina Boardman (left) and Christina Schowe watch as election results come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. “Watching this is frustrating, nauseating, and terrifying all at the same time,” said Schowe, who worked phone banks for Hillary Clinton. ( JULIA PIZZA

Charlotte Gullap-Moore (left) and Breyanna Carter show their support for Clinton at the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill Restaurant and Brewery in Santa Barbara. “If you say that Trump is in the best interest of our Country then you are in a warped reality,” says Gullan-Moore. ( JULIA PIZZA

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 American voters elected the first non-politician president to serve in the Oval Office.

In what has been a historically controversial race to the White House, businessman Donald John Trump defeated Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“Ours was not a campaign, but rather an incredible and great movement,” said president-elect Donald Trump during his winning speech.

Trump, the Republican Party nominee, is known for his successes in real estate and hosting 14 seasons of the business-reality show, “The Apprentice.” He is also noted for owning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe beauty pageants.

“Americans had a chance to take back control of the government,” said Tom Widroe, member of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party Central Committee. “It was not only an extraordinary victory for Trump, but for all of Americans.”

Widroe added that now that the house, senate and executive branch are now controlled by the Republican Party, Trump will have a chance to enact some of his core ideas he preached throughout his campaign.

“America’s interest will now be the main priority,” Widroe said, “and there will be no apologies for America’s greatness.”

The Dow Jones industrial average plummeted 827 points as Trump closed in on his victory.

Clinton is no newcomer to the world of politics. From 1993 to 2001 she served as the first lady of the United States, later making a name for herself in politics and becoming a member of the senate.

President Barack Obama appointed Clinton as secretary of state during his first term and has said that Clinton was undoubtedly the most qualified candidate to ever run for presidency.

Ahead of the election Trump said that he would potentially not accept the results of the election if he felt it was rigged against him, breaking a long-standing tradition.

In the end, he accepted the results.

Following her defeat, Clinton’s campaign chair informed the media that she was not going to deliver a concession speech. Despite a shocking upset, Clinton phoned Trump congratulating him and his supporters.

Ahead of the election, Clinton held an advantage over Trump in all of the national media polls but one, which will likely discredit pollsters.

Trump drew controversy toward his campaign through his comments directed toward minorities and women. Mr. Trump was also accused of sexual harassment by numerous women near the end of the presidential race.

“This man hasn’t said anything that can make me understand why he would be in the best interest of our country,” said pro-Hillary advocate Charlotte Gullap-Moore Tuesday night at a gathering for the Democratic party. “And if you say that he has, you are in a warped reality.”

As expected Clinton dominated in the blue-state of California, however, she didn’t win key swing states.

Sebastian Rothstein, president of the economics club and public relations officer for the student senate, was conflicted with the final results of Tuesday night.

“I endorsed Hillary Clinton,” he said. “Not because she was the lesser of two evils, but because she was a damn qualified candidate.”

Rothstein added that Trump’s proposed tax plan is using outdated economics, which have been debunked several times.

“Donald Trump’s [tax] plan is going to put us in a massive deficit and will effectively decrease public spending, and raise taxes for the bottom earners while decreasing the tax on the rich,” he said.

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 when Obama’s term expires.