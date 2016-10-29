SBCC Student Senate continues to fight for homeless students





The Student Senate fine tuned its recommendations for free showers for all homeless students this week as they prepare to present their ideas to the Board of Trustees.

California legislature passed Assembly Bill 1995, a bill requiring city colleges to provide homeless students access to showers in September. The bill was vague about who qualifies for access to the shower facilities. This leaves it up to the individual colleges to determine how liberal they will be with aiding their homeless student population. The senate was eager to discuss a resolution detailing its suggestions for who should be allowed access.

“We want to make sure the needs of the students are being met,” said Bryanna Singueza, vice president of external affairs.

The senate decided to recommend that any student under 25 that is enrolled in 5 credit units that is in need, should be granted access, while also encouraging the Board to go beyond the set parameters put in place by the state.

“It really affects student success,” said Student Trustee Emily Gribble.

The Independent reported that approximately five percent of City College students have experienced homelessness, and that many said it affected their study.

Assembly Bill 1995, was crafted by City College student, Nicholas Steil, and passed by Governor Jerry Brown, hopes to ease some of the burdens of lack of housing by taking the discomfort of not maintaining personal hygiene out of the equation.

Gribble will present the senate’s suggestions to the Board of Trustees Nov 10. From there the Board will choose how they would like this program to work. The free shower program should be enacted Jan 1.

“I have no doubt the board will do everything in their power to do whats right,” said Gribble.