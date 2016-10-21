Security continues crackdown on misuse of handicap placards





Oct. 17– N.D.

Security clamped a wheel on a student’s car between 11 and 11:15 a.m. for misusing a handicap placard in the Lot 4-D, the staff parking lot next to the Business-Communication Center. The student said she used a placard because she takes care of her mother, who it belonged to. She recently had surgery and felt she could use it. Security confiscated it and turned it into the Santa Barbara Police Department to file a report and levy fines, which can range between $250 and $1,000 in California.

Oct. 18– 12:27 p.m.

Security confiscated a disability placard from a student parked in a disabled stall in Lot 4D, which is available to people who have a temporary physical disability, like a surgery. She told security she dropped her mother off at the Luria Library before parking the car, but said she already left campus when asked to have her speak to security. The placard was forwarded to the police department for a report and fines.

Oct 18– 5:45 p.m.

A student said an older man had been stalking her between Oct. 2 and Oct. 18. She told security she met the suspect, who is not a student, on campus under the pretense of a job opportunity. He repeatedly texted and called the victim, despite that she made it clear she had no personal interests. She told security she does not feel threatened, but she has taken the case to the police.