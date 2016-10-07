SBCC coach harassed for past several years by former athlete





Filed under Briefs, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A former City College student athlete has been harassing an athletic coach for several years.

The coach filed a report at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with Campus Security that the suspect was harassing him in the Physical Education Building.

The harassment is non-threatening the victim said, but has developed into what he said was borderline stalking.

The suspect, one of the victim’s former athletes who he coached, has been consistent in her attempts to get into contact with him and disregards his demands to stay away.

Over the years she has shown up at his office at times she knows he will be there, and she often approaches him to discuss her personal issues, security said.

The victim says the harassment is not sexual.

Although the victim does not feel threatened by her, he feels uncomfortable because she has caused him to spend an inordinate amount of time dealing with her.

Security has referred the case to the dean of student discipline for further action.

Currently no additional information can be released because the case is still under investigation, and the suspect’s motive is still unknown. The Santa Barbara Police Department has not been involved.