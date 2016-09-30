SBCC Student Senate backs keeping dual-summer sessions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Associated Student Government voted 11 to one in support of the Academic Senate’s decision this week to continue dual-summer sessions at City College.

Dylan Raiman, Student Senate president, said he will write a letter by Oct. 4 to

Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe, detailing the Senate’s reasons for support of the continuation as part of Beebe’s decision memorandum on the issue.

Although Raiman feels that the decision reflects the opinion of a major

ity of the student body, a survey revealed that approximately 350 classified staff oppose the dual sessions because the lack of downtime makes it hard to catch up, while about 150 in support of it.

The strain this decision puts on faculty members was discussed in an emotional academic senate meeting this week and was considered during deliberations. The lack of time professors have to prepare for classes is what drove Student Senator Mckinley Kovats to oppose continuing the dual sessions.

“I believe that the main concern is that they don’t have enough time to prepare,” said Kovats. “If they don’t have enough time to prepare and do a good job, they shouldn’t be teaching the students. Teachers can be more efficient with one [session].”

Currently, professors have three days to grade finals, submit grades, and plan for the next course in between sessions one and two. Public Relations Officer Sebastian Rothstein commented after the meeting that a week between class sessions would allow instructors to be better prepared for their classes, but “there are only so many weeks in the year.”

Rothstein said having the dual-sessions are in the best interest of the students and the advancement of their goals, which is why the schedule will remain the same for the time being.

“Overall I think it is a positive,” Rothstein said. “I understand the administrative difficulties, but working in the best interest of the students is working in the best interest of the college.”