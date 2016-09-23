Suspect steals human bone from SBCC biology department





Filed under Crime, News, Security

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Sept. 16—N.D.

A human kneecap bone used for anatomy courses was stolen from the Environmental Studies Building between 2:30 and 4:44 p.m. An instructor noticed it was missing after a class completed a test that had questions regarding that specific bone. Its value ranges between $50 and $100. One individual has been questioned by Campus Security, but has denied any involvement in the theft. The Santa Barbara Police Department was not contacted and the case is closed.

Sept. 19—2:40 p.m.

Security confiscated a misused handicap placard from a student parked in Lot 5-1 behind the Business-Communication Center. Campus Security contacted the driver who said it belonged to her grandmother. The student used it because she could not find an open parking spot. The placard was sent to the police department to file a report and issue any fines.

Sept. 19—N.D.

Campus Security confiscated another misused handicap placard from a student parked between 3 and 3:40 p.m. in Lot 2-C next to La Playa Stadium. The student said it belonged to her husband and she used it because she was struggling to find available parking. The placard was forwarded to the police department and will file a report and issue fines.

Sept. 20—12:05 p.m.

Another handicap placard was confiscated from a car parked in Lot 5-4 behind the Business-Communication Center on Tuesday. The student told security that he found it around town a long time ago and used it because he was running late to his class. Police took the placard from the student and sent it to the police department to file a report and issue fines.