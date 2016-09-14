19 employees apply for money-saving early retirement program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Currently 19 members of faculty, staff and managers have applied for an early retirement offered by the college as a money saving tactic.

The Academic Senate discussed the current standing of the recently-introduced Supplemental Early Retirement Program, on Wednesday afternoon.

Vice President Paul Jarrell expects the number to climb up to about 25, as several prospective applicants are still deciding whether to register and the deadline has not yet passed.

“I’ve talked with most and I think that they are pretty firm in their commitment,” said Jarrell. “There are at least a half a dozen others that didn’t notify me, but had expressed an interest with Keenan about retiring.”

The program would allow applicants to retire early, allowing the college to replace some of its long standing and highly paid positions with new people who would not be paid as much. It would also allow the college to not fill the positions if it was no longer needed due to declining enrollment.

Because the current enrollment number is lower than originally predicted, the program’s representative, Keenan & Associates, is re-estimating the number of replacements needed for the retirees’ positions, and which classified faculty will not need replacements, said Academic Senate President Priscilla Butler.

“The fact of the matter is that we are going to have to hire the people we need,” Jarrell said.

Retiring classified staff will not be able to be predecessed by hourly staff, which would close those positions, said Elizabeth Auchincloss, president of California School Employee Association.

As of now, they don’t know how many classified staff will actually be replaced, but Butler said that it does not deter departments from hiring for new positions.

An official number of participants in the Supplemental Early Retirement Program will not be determined until further notice.

“Every conversation I have been involved with has not questioned that there is enough participation,” Jarrell said. “Unless the number drastically changes, then I do not see this not going though.”