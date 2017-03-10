Acai bowl and smoothie shop coming to Life Fitness Center





Filed under Features

A new Natural Bowls located on the second floor of the Sports Pavilion is currently behind steel shutters with no scheduled date for when it will open.

The opening was delayed because former food services director Marc Sullivan died on Dec. 21, 2016. Campus Store director Paul Miller is serving as the interim Food Services director in Sullivan’s place.

“We have no immediate plans to open the Sports Pavilion Natural Bowls, but it will open someday soon,” Miller said in an email. “In the near future, you will see a more streamlined, tasty and efficient business in the already existing food establishments here on campus and then we will revisit satellite operations such as the Sports Pavilion.”

This would be the second Natural Bowls location on campus, with the first one located in the Cafeteria. The eatery is a quick, fun stop with the sounds of music and students having a good time.

Student worker Karrina Thomas has worked at Natural Bowls in the cafeteria for over a year and said that she really enjoys her job.

“It’s cool interacting with my peers and getting to know people of different cultures,” she said.

Natural Bowls offers juices, smoothies and acai bowls. The first item on the Natural Bowls acai menu is called The Masterpiece, which is a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple and acai topped with granola, strawberry, goji berry and honey.

Not only are acai bowls a healthy, filling meal, they have become a growing trend throughout the West Coast for the picture worthy display of assorted cut fruit that tops the acai blend and the explosion of nutritious flavor that doesn’t leave you feeling guilty.

“There are now nearly 550,000 posts on Instagram under #acaibowl,” Star2 reported.

According to Foodfacts, the acai berry can help prevent health problems like arthritis, inflammation, obesity, erectile dysfunction, neurological diseases, and allergies.

“They’re very refreshing, I like that it’s healthy but also really tasty,” City College student Odiana Ciofalo said.

Some students, like Ciofalo, were still unaware of the upcoming second location.

“It’s cool that they are adding this location because I work out pretty frequently at the LFC and afterwards I will be able to get a healthy snack,” she said.

Those who frequently use the Life Fitness Center, like student athletes, will also benefit from the proximity of the new Natural Bowls.

“I’m excited especially because it’s so close to the Life Fitness Center and it’s a healthy option after working out,” said double athlete Said-Kamal Webster, who is on the football team and track team at City College. “It’s ironic. My favorite item on the menu is the Athlete smoothie. It’s really good and full of protein.”

The location of this Natural Bowls will also be convenient for students to receive quicker service on hot days when the Natural Bowls located in the cafeteria is busy.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Tammy Steuart, faculty at the Life Fitness Center. “It’ll be great for the students and athletes.

“We are all just sitting here waiting for it.”