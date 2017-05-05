Ambassadors’ ‘CommUNITY Festival’ welcomes the homeless





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

SBCC Ambassadors welcomes international students at City College by providing them a home away from home.

This time, it’s the Ambassadors’ turn to welcome Santa Barbara residents without a home— in this case, the homeless.

The Ambassadors will host the first annual “CommUNITY Festival” from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Pershing Park. The purpose of the event is to unite members of the community together, including City College students, local residents and the homeless.

“Since Pershing Park is a place where a lot of homeless people live and we rent the space, why not include them as a part of the festival and actually do something for them?” said film production major Elisa Magni, who has been an ambassador for three semesters.

The festival features a music lineup that includes City College performers and bands, and local music groups The Agreeables and Derinkuyu. Festival attendees can also get their faces painted and participate in yoga at 2:30 p.m.

Ambassadors will also collect food and clothing items from attendees for a donation drive for the homeless. Suggested donation items include hygiene products such as sunscreen, toothbrushes, razors, and essentials such as socks, underwear and sleeping bags.

Admission to the event is free and it is open to all ages.

Business major Clement Aguzzoli, a first-semester ambassador, said he hopes the event gets community members to meet people from other backgrounds, have a lot of fun and be able to share something personal.

“[We will] all be together and just meet and talk to people, and talk to people we don’t normally talk to,” Aguzzoli said.

He added that the event will give people the opportunity to talk to the homeless and get to know a little bit better about problems in our society.

“We will keep working with homeless and other groups, whoever feels like they don’t belong,” Magni said. “That’s the purpose of the Ambassadors.”