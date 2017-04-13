SBCC Dance Company closes out season with Spring Collective

SBCC Dance Company will perform at the Spring Dance Collective this Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at the Garvin Theatre.

The fifth annual spring dance concert is a way for the dance companies to close out the dance season and a time for the student dancers to display their work. The 16 member student dance company is led by artistic director Tracy Kofford.

The company has a variety of pieces to perform ranging from modern contemporary to ballet, Kofford said.

“The dance company has been rehearsing since Fall 2016 and the other students have been rehearsing since Spring 2017,” Kofford said in an email.

The company will be accompanied by UCSB Dance Company, Thacher School Dance Ensemble, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and Los Olivos Dance Company.

Guest choreographers include Shelby Lynn Joyce, Weslie Ching, Lauren Serrano, Jerry Pearson, Kaycee Jannino and Daisy Mohrman, according to the company’s website.

This event begins at 7 p.m. April 14, and April 15, at the Garvin Theater. Tickets can be purchased in advance here for $22 or at the door for $27.