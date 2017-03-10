SBCC students invited to submit photographs for art exhibit

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Atkinson Gallery will give students the chance to display their artwork in a semi-permanent display titled “Beauty in the Mundane” from March 20 to Dec. 8, 2017.

“Beauty in the Mundane” will exhibit students’ photographs of everyday objects that students find beautiful, interesting or photo-worthy. The artwork will be displayed in the SBCC Foundation hallway in the second floor of the Administrative Building.

“Mundane is subjective. Everyone has a different take on what mundane is because we all see and appreciate things differently,” gallery curator Cristina Marquez said. “We encourage creativity, so it’s up to the student to find out what they want to communicate.”

Students are allowed to submit a photograph of anything they find interesting in everyday life. Marquez said the timing and nature of the exhibition is in its prime.

“After the presidential election, it didn’t feel like the happiest time on earth,” she said. “I thought this was a good opportunity to [put] out a space together that was a little more on the positive side.”

The main idea is to highlight the beauty of everyday life. Marquez has received a fair amount of submissions. This project seems like something the students are really into.

Emily Corb, art student and gallery intern, said she “likes the idea of finding something ordinary, extraordinary.” Corb plans on submitting her work to the gallery.

Photographs must be submitted with the student’s name, address and phone number. The student is allowed to submit up to three photographs.

The photograph must be an attached JPEG file and must include title, date and media. JPEGs must be a vertical 16 inch by 10 inch, 300 dpi or a horizontal 6.25 inch by 10 inch, 300 dpi. The deadline to submit photographs is noon March 14. Students will be notified if their work is accepted on Thursday, March 16.

The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 20 in the Atkinson Gallery.