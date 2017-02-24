Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

SBCC Dance Company will be performing at the 10th annual Pasadena Dance Festival Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Polytechnic School Campus in Pasadena, California.

“It is a great honor to have been handpicked to perform at the festival,” said Tracy Kofford, artistic director for the SBCC Dance Company. “It is a great way for us to show people what is happening in dance at SBCC and a great recruitment for new students.”

The Dance Company will be performing a modern dance piece with ballet technique entitled “Intersecting Fugue” that has previously been presented at eight festivals.

“I wanted to take the musical composition, fugue, and see how it would translate to the human body in space,” said Kofford as he explained the inspiration behind the piece. “And then layer upon that the feminine mystique, showing not only the sensual and beauty but also the power that is in the female artist and dancer.”

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring performers and teachers throughout the Los Angeles area with SBCC Dance Company’s performance starting at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.