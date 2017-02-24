The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

Courtesy+Image
Courtesy Image

Courtesy Image

Courtesy Image

Sammy Rowinski, Channels Staff
February 24, 2017 • 131 views
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Arts & Entertainment, Dance, Preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






SBCC Dance Company will be performing at the 10th annual Pasadena Dance Festival Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Polytechnic School Campus in Pasadena, California.

“It is a great honor to have been handpicked to perform at the festival,” said Tracy Kofford, artistic director for the SBCC Dance Company. “It is a great way for us to show people what is happening in dance at SBCC and a great recruitment for new students.”

The Dance Company will be performing a modern dance piece with ballet technique entitled “Intersecting Fugue” that has previously been presented at eight festivals.

“I wanted to take the musical composition, fugue, and see how it would translate to the human body in space,” said Kofford as he explained the inspiration behind the piece. “And then layer upon that the feminine mystique, showing not only the sensual and beauty but also the power that is in the female artist and dancer.”

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring performers and teachers throughout the Los Angeles area with SBCC Dance Company’s performance starting at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Features

    New transfer counselor serves underrepresented students

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Breaking News

    White supremacy posters near SBCC cause concern

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Academic

    Board of Trustees accused of breaking California Ed Code

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    News

    City College student living in IV diagnosed with meningitis

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Opinion

    Voices: ‘How would you feel about investigations of undocumented students at SBCC?’

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC Dance Company connects coasts at HH11 dance festival

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Sports

    Women’s tennis loses to Bakersfield after win streak

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Arts & Entertainment

    Concert series kicks off with jazz band performances at SOhO

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    Arts & Entertainment

    World famous N.Y. Philharmonic orchestra to perform at SBCC

  • Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena

    News

    Sewage blockage causes SBCC bathrooms to be shut down

Menu
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Dancers to translate music via human body in Pasadena